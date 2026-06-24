Wildlife experts warn of coyote pup season in Santa Barbara County

Coyote pup season is underway, and experts say sightings are becoming more common as young coyotes begin exploring outside their dens.

Wildlife experts say this time of year often brings increased reports of coyotes in neighborhoods, especially in areas near open space.

For some Santa Barbara County residents, sharing space with wildlife is simply part of everyday life.

“They would come up, we were right up against the state park, so whenever there was a fire up the canyons the deer would come down, the coyotes occasionally a bobcat,” said Charlie Diamonte, a Santa Barbara County resident.

Wildlife experts say residents can take simple steps to discourage coyotes from entering residential areas, starting with securing trash and removing food sources.

“Making sure we’re not leaving pet food out, things of that nature. If you have a bird feeder, maybe cleaning up any loose seeds so you’re not attracting rodents, which coyotes really like to eat,” said Kristen Wieners, Director of Conservation and Science at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Wieners said reducing access to food can significantly lower the chances of coyotes lingering in neighborhoods.

Pet owners are also encouraged to keep animals close and avoid leaving them unattended outdoors.

“He’s a pretty scared cat of a dog, so if he saw anything he would be right next to me,” Diamonte said.

While seeing a coyote up close can be alarming, experts say the animals typically avoid people and are usually looking for food rather than confrontation.

“If you do happen to see a coyote, don’t run. Get nice and big, back away slowly, make some loud noises. I think I’ve heard you can bring a little shaker, loud maker. Coyotes don’t want to interact with us,” Wieners said.