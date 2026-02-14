Winter Olympics inspire surge of young skaters at Ice in Paradise

The Winter Olympics are inspiring a new generation of skaters in Santa Barbara County, with a Goleta rink seeing a spike in interest as families tune in to watch Team USA compete on the world stage.

At Ice in Paradise, early mornings are nothing new for 12-year-old Caleb Flanagan. He wakes up at 5 a.m. each day to practice before school, stepping onto the ice while most of his classmates are still asleep.

“I like to win but it’s also fun because you get to know new people,” Caleb said.

Caleb has been skating at Ice in Paradise for years and calls the rink his favorite part of the day. His mother, Kate Flanagan, said the commitment requires teamwork at home.

“I drive here half awake, get him here, and he takes the bus to school,” she said.

Despite the early hours, Caleb has his sights set high. Watching Olympic athletes compete has only fueled his ambitions.

“I think it’s great. I want to go one day. Not now, but maybe later,” he said. “I think it’s cool that they’ve gone that far.”

He’s not alone. Hazel Lowen is another young skater who has found inspiration on the ice.

“What I love about skating is you get to learn new things,” Hazel said.

Rink officials say that excitement is translating into action.

Breanne Walsh, general manager of Ice in Paradise, said the facility has received a noticeable increase in calls and inquiries since the start of the Winter Games.

“Between their breaks of skating, they are in the cafe watching or in the lobby,” Walsh said. “It’s been really cool to see the kids skate and root for Team USA. Yeah, we have been getting a lot of calls.”

To meet growing interest, Ice in Paradise is offering free classes to encourage young skaters and families to try the sport together.

For parents like Jillain Lowen, watching her daughter develop on the ice has been rewarding.

“It’s incredible. It’s a fun journey,” Lowen said. “She loves it and is excelling at it. It’s been super fun to watch.”

