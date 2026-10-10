Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Santa Barbara

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Barbara late Friday night.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, at about 10:10 p.m., an officer tried to stop a vehicle driving recklessly in the 300 block of West Carrillo Street. The driver did not stop and sped onto Highway 101. Police say the officer chose not to pursue the vehicle "due to the dangerous manner in which the vehicle was being operated."

A short time later, police say the same officer was flagged down in the 400 block of West Mission Street, where a woman who was walking in the crosswalk of the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp had been struck by a vehicle. The vehicle involved had left the scene.

The woman was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, but she did not survive.

Police say the vehicle that struck the woman was the same vehicle that the officer had previously attempted to stop. They say their investigation remains ongoing.