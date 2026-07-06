World Cup excitement boosts business for Santa Barbara shops and restaurants

The excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup is extending beyond the field and into local businesses across Santa Barbara.

From sports retailers to restaurants hosting watch parties, restaurant staff say the tournament has brought an influx of customers and created a lively atmosphere throughout the city.

At Aggressive Soccer, staff say fans have been shopping for jerseys representing teams from around the world.

"We have been busy from day to the night with people buying Mexico jerseys and other national teams," said Alessandra Alcocor, a staff member at Aggressive Soccer.

Restaurants are also seeing a surge in customers during match days.

"It's been so fun. We have so many different people, and it's been really loud," said Ellen Jue of Ca' Dario Pizzeria.

Jue said the increased crowds have made World Cup match days some of the restaurant's busiest shifts of the summer, with weekday games drawing customers during hours that are typically slower.

"We had to bring in more drinks," Jue said. "Yeah, we've been going through a lot of kegs."

According to FIFA, this year's tournament is the largest World Cup in history. Even as the competition narrows to its remaining teams, local businesses say the excitement has remained strong.

At Little Heart Cafecito, staff say the tournament has become more than just a sporting event.

"Soccer is what unites all the teams, nationalities. It unites us all," said Sergio Morales, a staff member at Little Heart Cafecito.

