World Cup fever drives crowds to Santa Barbara bars and breweries

The World Cup is bringing a wave of soccer fans to Santa Barbara, boosting business at local breweries and bars as crowds gather to watch matches from around the world.

At Lama Dog, owner Pete Burnham says they've been consistently busy since the tournament began.

“Slammed," Burnham said. "People are super excited. I mean, it’s Monday morning, America is pretty good, and Mexico is pretty good. We’re just super happy.”

He says the business has adjusted its hours to accommodate matches scheduled throughout the day and night.

“We’ll be open for the 9 o’clock games, late for the late games. Loving it,” he said.

At Third Window Brewery, manager Robert Garcia says the brewery prepared ahead of time to handle larger crowds and ensure games are available on multiple screens.

“We added the additional TVs at the beginning of NFL season, so with that being said, with all the TV space that we have now and the sound going on, people are really coming in to big sports groups that were looking for a place to call home and watch the games,” Garcia said.

Fans say they are especially excited to support Team USA during the tournament.

The U.S. team is scheduled to face Australia on June 19.

