Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Margarita

Actions

Highway 58 pavement preservation project underway

construction generic.JPG
KSBY
The city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department says it will begin renovating Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, March 13.
construction generic.JPG
Posted

A project aimed at preserving and improving Highway 58 from Santa Margarita to Highway 229 is currently in progress, with work focusing on shoulder widening, drainage upgrades, and pedestrian facilities.

Stage one, now underway, impacts the stretch between H Street in Santa Margarita and Pozo Road. The road is reduced to two 10-foot lanes, with a 24-hour speed limit of 25 mph in effect. Cyclists are allowed to share the lanes.

Stage two is set to begin early next month, continuing with reversing traffic control and the same speed limit. This phase will feature 11-foot lanes in each direction and no shoulder, with bicyclists continuing to share the road. Stage two is expected to run through mid-November.

Travelers are urged to obey posted speed limits and exercise caution in the construction zone.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community