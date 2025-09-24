Highway 58 pavement preservation project underway

A project aimed at preserving and improving Highway 58 from Santa Margarita to Highway 229 is currently in progress, with work focusing on shoulder widening, drainage upgrades, and pedestrian facilities.

Stage one, now underway, impacts the stretch between H Street in Santa Margarita and Pozo Road. The road is reduced to two 10-foot lanes, with a 24-hour speed limit of 25 mph in effect. Cyclists are allowed to share the lanes.

Stage two is set to begin early next month, continuing with reversing traffic control and the same speed limit. This phase will feature 11-foot lanes in each direction and no shoulder, with bicyclists continuing to share the road. Stage two is expected to run through mid-November.

Travelers are urged to obey posted speed limits and exercise caution in the construction zone.