Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Margarita

Actions

Highway 58 resurfacing project begins tomorrow

Road work
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY stock image
Road work
Posted

Road crews will be working on a major pavement project on Highway 58, which extends to Highway 229. The project includes road widening, drainage improvements, and new pedestrian facilities.

Daytime paving will be underway, resulting in one-way traffic control along various sections of the highway.

From Monday through Tuesday, drivers traveling between H Street in Santa Margarita and the Pozo Road junction should be prepared for one-way reversing traffic control between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., as crews pave the newly widened eastbound shoulder.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the one-way traffic control will move to the stretch between Pozo Road and Highway 229 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while crews repair damaged asphalt in preparation for a full paving overlay.

Road crews ask drivers to plan ahead, allow extra time for their commute, and watch for flaggers and construction activity along the route.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community