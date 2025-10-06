Highway 58 resurfacing project begins tomorrow

Road crews will be working on a major pavement project on Highway 58, which extends to Highway 229. The project includes road widening, drainage improvements, and new pedestrian facilities.

Daytime paving will be underway, resulting in one-way traffic control along various sections of the highway.

From Monday through Tuesday, drivers traveling between H Street in Santa Margarita and the Pozo Road junction should be prepared for one-way reversing traffic control between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., as crews pave the newly widened eastbound shoulder.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the one-way traffic control will move to the stretch between Pozo Road and Highway 229 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., while crews repair damaged asphalt in preparation for a full paving overlay.

Road crews ask drivers to plan ahead, allow extra time for their commute, and watch for flaggers and construction activity along the route.