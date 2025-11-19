Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Intersection of Highway 58 closure starts Saturday

Caltrans
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Starting Saturday, November 22 a railroad maintenance project will close the intersection of Highway 58 and El Camino Real in Santa Margarita from 6 a.m. through Tuesday, Nov. 25 at noon.

Union Pacific Railroad will be performing a full rehabilitation and maintenance project at the railroad crossing.

With the closure of this intersection, drivers will get detoured off of Hwy. 58 and onto Encina Ave. and H Street before returning to the highway.

Message signs will alert drivers in advance of the closure and directional signs will indicate the established detour.

