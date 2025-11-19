Intersection of Highway 58 closure starts Saturday

Starting Saturday, November 22 a railroad maintenance project will close the intersection of Highway 58 and El Camino Real in Santa Margarita from 6 a.m. through Tuesday, Nov. 25 at noon.

Union Pacific Railroad will be performing a full rehabilitation and maintenance project at the railroad crossing.

With the closure of this intersection, drivers will get detoured off of Hwy. 58 and onto Encina Ave. and H Street before returning to the highway.

Message signs will alert drivers in advance of the closure and directional signs will indicate the established detour.