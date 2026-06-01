Lighthouse Atascadero hosts Family Fun Day and 5k run

Fighting drug and alcohol abuse one mile at a time.

For over a decade, Lighthouse Atascadero has had one goal: to help the youth in San Luis Obispo County overcome drug and alcohol abuse.

To raise awareness and bring families together over this shared cause, they’ve held an annual family fun day and 5k race for 12 years.

Matt Depauw participated for the fifth time this year.

“I had some family and some friends with the same struggles, and so it's near and dear to my heart," Depauw said. "So I wanted to support it, and I actually have some friends who run it as well.”

This year’s event broke the organization's record for attendees. Over 400 people ran on Sunday Morning at Ancient Peaks Barn in Santa Margarita.

The event started in 2012 when race organizer Lori Bagby became a part of Lighthouse after she lost her own child to drug abuse.

“I lost my son, and that's how I became a part of it," Bagby said. "I'm really fortunate to be able to put my energy into that so that other families don't have to go through what we went through.”

Bagby said the organization helps prevent local youth from falling into substance abuse and is meant to be the light in the darkness for struggling families.

“We've had kids that have told us that if it wasn't for Lighthouse ... One of them was in one of the counseling programs early on, and he said, 'If it wasn't for a lighthouse, I'd be a dead kid,'" she said.

Almost 45 people at the event wore red as part of Team Ricky, in honor of Jamie Fazio’s brother, who died at 22 from an overdose.

“He put up a good fight," Fazio said. "I think that we're all here reminding ourselves and the kids that they can fight, they can do hard things, and that we run in honor of him, but also with the hope that we can change things and we can provide our kids a future and light.”

Fazio said she feels incredibly grateful not only for Lighthouse, but for those who came to show their support with her and her family.

“It reminds us that we can do hard things together, that we are here to support each other when it's one step at a time for 3.1 miles," Fazio said.