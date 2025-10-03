New homes coming to Santa Margarita Ranch

For more than 200 years, Santa Margarita Ranch has remained private. Now, it will soon welcome carefully planned new homes.

The 14,000 acre ranch known for its natural landscapes and beauty has been around for centuries, and a large section of it will be preserved in perpetuity thanks to the new development.

“We predate the American Constitution," said Karl Wittstrom, who co-owns the ranch with Rob Rossi and Doug Filipponi.

"It's been a continually operated cattle ranch since 1774, and to have it be preserved in its natural environment as best we can, I think it's pretty special,” said Wittstrom.

A new 3,621‑acre Agricultural Conservation Easement will surround the home sites. It’s called “The Preserve” and has been in the works for more than two decades. The development is unique since the home sites are part of an agricultural cluster and play a crucial role in preserving the area.

"So the ag cluster easement will be over 3,600 acres in perpetuity. Only agricultural, ranching and farming is all that will be able to be done on that portion of the ranch," Wittstrom explains.

According to Wittstrom, they’ve done a lot to preserve the space and new property owners will pay a stewardship fee to help maintain the land.

“We paid to have, certain, equipment converted from hydrocarbon fuel to electric," said Wittstrom. "One of our requirements was to do oak tree mitigation. So for every tree that was removed, we had to plant four trees."

All of which happens with the guidance of an on-site biologist.

“This development, it goes a long ways towards helping keep it a working ranch."

The first 38 home sites are available for design and purchase now.