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Parachuter safe after chute gets stuck on Santa Margarita utility pole

Officials said winds knocked the parachuter off course
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Courtesy photo
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A parachuter taking part in the Best of the West Antique Equipment Show in Santa Margarita was uninjured after his chute got stuck on a utility pole and roof Friday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE.

Fire officials say the call came in at around 12:20 p.m. for an area near the edge of a neighborhood off El Camino Real near Estrada Road.

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A total of five parachutists had jumped, with one chute getting stuck after winds knocked him off course, officials said. According to CAL FIRE, the parachuter, who was wearing WWII regalia, was able to disconnect on his own and everyone landed OK.

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No injuries and no property damage were reported.

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Fire officials say equipment from Santa Margarita Ranch where the antique equipment show is taking place arrived to help get the parachute off the pole used for phone and cable lines.

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