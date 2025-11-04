Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Prescribed burn planned near Santa Margarita

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Unit will conduct a prescribed burn on about 15 acres of private land east of Santa Margarita on Thursday, weather permitting.

The burn is tentatively scheduled for November 6, starting around 10 a.m. The location is about 15 minutes east of Santa Margarita near the intersection of Pozo Road and Rinconada Road.

CAL FIRE is conducting the prescribed burn as part of its Vegetation Management Program in cooperation with private landowners, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council.

Fire officials say the purpose of the prescribed burn is to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires and to promote ecological resilience and diversity on the landscape.

