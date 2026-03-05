Prescribed burn scheduled for Friday east of Santa Margarita

CAL FIRE will be conducting a prescribed burn on Friday, March 5, east of Santa Margarita. The agency is working with private landowners, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution District and the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council.

Approximately 8 to 10 acres will be burned as part of the Vegetation Management Program (VMP). The program aims to enhance fire safety and improve ecosystem health.

The prescribed burn will begin around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Pozo Road and Rinconada Road.

Fire personnel will remain on site throughout the operation. Smoke may be visible to nearby communities; residents are advised not to report the fire unless there is a separate emergency.