Prescribed burn to take place in Santa Margarita

CAL FIRE is scheduled to conduct a prescribed burn on private land about five miles southeast of Santa Margarita as part of its ongoing Vegetation Management Program.

The one-day operation is planned to begin around 9 a.m. on Friday, July 3. Crews will burn approximately 17 acres of vegetation on Seven Oaks Way, between Las Pilitas Road and Parkhill Road.

The project is being carried out in partnership with private landowners, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District, and the San Luis Obispo County Community Fire Safe Council.

Officials say the prescribed burn is designed to reduce dry vegetation that can fuel catastrophic wildfires while also improving ecosystem health by promoting native plants and increasing biodiversity.

Community members may see smoke in the area and are asked not to report it unless they see an emergency not related to the planned burn.

Firefighters will remain on site throughout the operation.

CAL FIRE says prescribed burns remain an important tool in reducing wildfire risk and protecting communities across San Luis Obispo County.