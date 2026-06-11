Santa Margarita Fire Department holds groundbreaking ceremony

The Santa Margarita Fire Department celebrated a major milestone on Wednesday evening. They held a groundbreaking ceremony for the department's new apparatus storage facility.

The event highlighted the dedication of firefighting volunteers who serve the rural community. Officials say the project overcame years of setbacks and funding challenges.

Officials say they credit Fire Chief Bob Murach for his commitment and leadership. and efforts to push the project forward.

The Santa Margarita Fire Department is the only remaining volunteer fire department across San Luis Obispo County.