Santa Margarita Lake overflowing after winter storms

After several days of heavy rain, Santa Margarita Lake, also known as the Salinas Reservoir, is full and spilling over for the first time since June 2024.

Longtime local angler TJ Wheeler says the extra water is good news for the region, but it changes the way he approaches fishing.

"For me, it just affects the fishing. The water gets murkier, the levels are high, and there’s no telling where the fish are. They’re all over this lake," Wheeler said.

The lake’s water level is currently at 103% of capacity, following the series of storms that swept the Central Coast this week.

San Luis Obispo County Parks is warning boaters to use extreme caution due to debris and cloudy water. The park says the boat rental dock remains closed after last week’s high winds and rising water moved it out of position.

When water levels top 100%, the main launch ramp also closes, forcing boats to be launched in unsafe shallow conditions. Local resident and camp host Wendy Oliver said as a no-contact lake, keeping vehicles and trailers out of the water is an important safety measure.

Oliver added that the wet weather has affected conditions around the lake in other ways. Eight electrical RV sites at the Santa Margarita Lake campground are closed for safety, and county officials have shut down nearby hiking trails until they dry out.

Despite the inconveniences for recreation, the filled reservoir is a win for the region’s water security. The City of San Luis Obispo uses three reservoirs for its drinking water, and in 2023, the Salinas Reservoir accounted for about 8% of the city’s total supply.

According to the Santa Margarita Lake and Marina webpage, boat rentals could reopen once the latest round of storms passes and conditions improve.