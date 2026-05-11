Santa Margarita woman, 92, missing after walking away from home

Authorities are asking for help locating a 92-year-old woman who they say left her home in Santa Margarita Sunday night and hasn’t been seen since.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ruby Hamane, who reportedly suffers from dementia.

Authorities say she was last seen walking away from her home on the 3400 block of Park Hill Road at around 6:20 p.m.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of what Hamane was wearing at the time, which includes a blue-colored jacket, jeans, and white shoes.

SLO Co. Sheriff's Office Ruby Hamane walking away from her Santa Margarita home on May 10, 2026

She’s described as being approximately 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are also asking people in the area to check surveillance footage from around the time Hamane left her home and to contact the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550 with any information on where she may be or that may be helpful to the investigation.