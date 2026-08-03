Southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Highway 58 in Santa Margarita to close overnight starting Monday

Starting Monday, crews will be shutting down the Southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Highway 58 in Santa Margarita.

Caltrans officials say the ramp will be closed between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day through Thursday night for culvert repairs. But the on-ramp will be open during the daytime.

Drivers heading Southbound at night will have to detour North on El Camino Real towards Atascadero, then turn left onto Santa Barbara Road to get on the Southbound freeway.

Officials say the work is expected to wrap up by Friday morning, August 7.