Santa Maria gets ready to celebrate the opening of a new dog park

Santa Maria residents and their pets will soon have a new dog park to enjoy as the Santa Maria Bark Park prepares to host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, April 18.

The opening event is open to all community members. Light treats will be provided for people and pets in attendance.

The Bark Park is a dedicated space for dogs, featuring a variety of amenities that promote safe and enjoyable pet recreation.

Some of the amenities include pet hydration stations, agility course structures, and a shade structure. The park also has separate designated areas for small and large dogs.

The new park supports the city's efforts to provide accessible recreational opportunities and enhance community spaces.