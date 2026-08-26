13th annual Day of Hope happening on Wednesday in Santa Maria

Hundreds of volunteers will be out on the streets of Santa Maria Valley on Wednesday morning, August 26 asking for cancer help donations.

Dignity Health, partnering with the Santa Maria Times, is holding the 13th annual Day of Hope event, which will run from 7 a.m. to noon.

Donations will benefit Marian Cancer Care patients at Mission Hope Cancer Center.

A commemorative Day of Hope newspaper is given to people who donate at least $1.

On Saturday organizers hosted a car show outside the Mission Hope Cancer Center in anticipation for the fundraiser.

Dignity Health released Day of Hope volunteer locations for people wanting to get involved.