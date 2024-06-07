38 Special to perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair

The classic rock band 38 Special is booked to perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair this summer.

The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. The band American Mile will open the show.

Grandstand seating is free with paid fair admission. Special seating is available for $10 to $25 and reserved special tables are $300 plus the price of fair admission. Click here to purchase tickets.

38 Special is known for hits including "Hold on Loosely," "Rockin' Into the Night," and "Caught Up in You."

The Santa Barbara County Fair will take place from July 10-14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

