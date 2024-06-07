Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

38 Special to perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair

santa barbara county fair.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Santa Barbara County Fair 2017
santa barbara county fair.jpg
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jun 07, 2024

The classic rock band 38 Special is booked to perform at the Santa Barbara County Fair this summer.

The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. The band American Mile will open the show.

Grandstand seating is free with paid fair admission. Special seating is available for $10 to $25 and reserved special tables are $300 plus the price of fair admission. Click here to purchase tickets.

38 Special is known for hits including "Hold on Loosely," "Rockin' Into the Night," and "Caught Up in You."

The Santa Barbara County Fair will take place from July 10-14 at the Santa Maria Fairpark.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community