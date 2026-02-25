63-year-old Santa Maria man arrested in child sex abuse investigation

On Tuesday Santa Maria police say they arrested 63-year-old Santa Maria resident Jose Luis Diaz who had an outstanding warrant related to lewd acts with a child.

Police say the arrest happened on Saturday, February 21 after patrol officers got an arrest warrant for Diaz as a result of an active investigation.

Detectives determined Diaz had victimized more than one child and believe there may be more victims who have not come forward yet.

Diaz was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of ongoing sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, and lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age.

Bail has been set at $350,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Alvarez at (805) 928-3781 Ext 2453.