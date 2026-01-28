79-year-old Santa Maria man arrested for child sex abuse

A Santa Maria man has been arrested on multiple felony charges related to the sexual abuse of children.

Detectives say they began investigating 79-year-old Ernest James Lattimer back in 2019 when people came forward to report sexual abuse that happened at an in-home childcare facility in the 800-block of Emerald Way in Santa Maria, near Righetti High School.

According to sheriff's detectives Lattimer’s wife ran the daycare.

Authorities say they identified several survivors of sexual abuse that happened between approximately 1995 and 2012.

On Thursday, January 22 detectives served a search warrant and arrest warrant at Lattimer’s home in the 3900-block of Chatham Way in Santa Maria.

Lattimer was arrested for felonies including four counts of sex acts with a minor under 10 years of age, three counts of oral copulation with a victim under 10 years of age, and 10 counts lewd acts with a child under 10 years of age by force.

He was arraigned on the felony complaint and plead not guilty to the charges.

Lattimer is being held on $1,000,000 bail. Detectives do not believe Lattimer’s wife was involved in the crimes.

Sheriff’s detectives believe there may be additional survivors and encourage anyone with information to contact Detective M. Sosa at (805) 934-6170.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling (805) 681-4171.