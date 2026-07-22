A back-to-school clothing drive in Santa Maria is in need of donations

Children's Resource and Referral of Santa Barbara County is looking for donations for a Santa Maria "Fill the Closet" clothing drive.

The "Heart to Home Resource Closet" helps supply families with new or gently used clothes as kids head back to school.

They are looking for donations for children aged four to 18 years old. In particular, the organization says they need boys' clothing, especially pants for school.

Their goal is to fill 300 bags with clothing for kids and teenagers to wear back to school.

The drive started last week and will continue until August 15. Donations can be dropped off at the Children's Resource and Referral office at 2861 Airport Drive in Santa Maria or the CRR Discovery Museum at 70S S. McClelland in Santa Maria.

It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

