A new standard for Santa Maria high school football

Two Santa Maria area football teams are facing off with both programs looking to build momentum. For several players, that means returning from injuries. For the coaches, it means setting new standards for their teams.

Pioneer Valley running back Andy Hernandez said a hamstring injury kept him out for much of the offseason and took a toll on him mentally.

“There were times where I felt really down,” Hernandez said. “It really felt like I can’t do enough.”

Hernandez said head coach Chris Etheridge helped him stay involved and continue leading the team as he recovered.

Pioneer Valley running back and linebacker Cade Quezada also had to work his way back after breaking his leg last year. Quezada said the support from coaches made a difference.

“They tell me all the time, ‘We’re going to get you this and get you that. We got you,’” Quezada said. “It’s just nice to have good support behind me.”

Etheridge has a long history with the program. He attended Pioneer Valley when the school first opened and played on its first football teams. Now, as head coach, he says he wants players to compete for something bigger than themselves.

“The main goal always is just to play for something bigger than yourself,” Etheridge said. “Play for your teammates, play for the people that played before you, and give back to the program and try to leave it better than we found it.”

Across town, Mike Jacot is in his first season as head coach at Santa Maria High. Player Leonardo Aguilar said Jacot has brought a high standard to a team that includes athletes with different levels of football experience.

“Coach Jacot is really up here in the bar, and we’re kind of climbing there slowly,” Aguilar said.

Defensive end Alex Santos said the team’s first win this season was a moment that brought players together.

“After that game, we were really excited that we got our first win,” Santos said. “Coach Jacot really helped us out a lot.”