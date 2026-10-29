‘A thousand times better’: Santa Maria area residents praise Mahoney Road improvements

Six months after residents in the Tanglewood neighborhood raised concerns about deteriorating road conditions along Mahoney Road, one longtime resident says the roadway has undergone a major transformation.

In April, KSBY spoke with several residents who described navigating the pothole-filled road as a daily challenge, with some comparing the experience to playing a game of dodgeball.

“It’s atrocious, is what it is,” said Colette Davis Chambers during the original report. “We literally are playing little kid games at the adult level. You got to weave in and out of all the potholes that are in the road.”

At the time, residents expressed concerns about vehicle damage and safety, particularly for those who regularly use Mahoney Road to travel between Tanglewood and Santa Maria.

Santa Maria Public Works Director Brett Fulgoni previously acknowledged the deteriorating conditions, explaining that the city had been working toward reconstructing the roadway for several years.

“We’re looking at about $2.5 million to fix that segment of roadway. It’s going to be the most expensive type of construction,” Fulgoni said in April.

The city initially anticipated construction would begin during the summer and take approximately two months to complete.

However, when KSBY recently followed up with Davis Chambers, she said the project appeared to get underway later than expected.

“I want to say September, maybe late August,” Davis Chambers said.

Despite the delayed start, she praised construction crews for their efforts to minimize disruptions to drivers throughout the project.

Although construction caused temporary delays, Davis Chambers said crews worked to manage traffic and prevent lengthy waits for residents traveling in and out of Tanglewood.

“But the road has turned out absolutely phenomenal,” she said.

Davis Chambers, who has lived in the neighborhood since 2006, said the improvements have made a significant difference in her daily commute.

“Oh, it has improved drastically,” she said.

Beyond the new pavement, Davis Chambers pointed to additional improvements, including new roadway markings and changes to passing restrictions.

She said the road previously allowed drivers to pass slower-moving vehicles, which she felt created additional safety risks. New markings now indicate a no-passing zone along the roadway.

Davis Chambers also said she has noticed ongoing work that appears to include drainage improvements and curbing that could accommodate bicycle lanes.

While she believes some work may still be underway, she is pleased with the overall condition of the road.

For Davis Chambers, the improvements are particularly meaningful after nearly two decades of traveling along Mahoney Road.

“I’ve been out here since 2006, so for 20 years. And this is the very first time this road has ever been redone,” she said.

She also welcomed new lighting at the intersection of Black Road and Mahoney Road, which she believes is another positive change for the area.

Looking back at the temporary inconvenience caused by construction, Davis Chambers said the results have been worth it.

“There was a short period of time there was a little bit of an inconvenience. But to get what we have now versus what we had before, it is a thousand times better than it ever was,” she said.

Although the city has not provided KSBY with an updated construction timeline or confirmation that all work has been completed, Davis Chambers hopes drivers will appreciate the changes and continue to travel safely along the newly improved roadway.