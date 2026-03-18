A West Hollywood hot chicken restaurant is coming to Santa Maria

The Nashville hot chicken restaurant, Angry Chickz, is opening a new location at The Crossroads shopping center in Santa Maria.

Angry Chickz was founded in 2018 when David Mkhitaryan opened the first location in West Hollywood with the help of his wife and best friend.

Mkhitaryan had tried Nashville hot chicken in 2017, and soon after, he made his own version. With years of experience working in his family's restaurant, he was able to create his own recipe.

The new storefront will be located at 2104 S. Bradley Rd. #A-2. The opening date has not yet been released.

