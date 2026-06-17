Allan Hancock College bond measure headed to November Ballot

Voters across the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District will decide this November whether to approve a $290 million bond measure aimed at repairing, upgrading and modernizing facilities at Allan Hancock College.

The college's Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday, June 16 to place the measure on the November ballot.

If approved by at least 55% of voters, the funding would support improvements to aging classrooms, science and nursing labs, career training facilities, and campus infrastructure throughout the district.

Proposed projects include repairing deteriorating roofs, plumbing and electrical systems, removing hazardous materials from older buildings, upgrading technology and accessibility features, and enhancing facilities for programs such as welding, machining and skilled trades.

The measure also includes plans for a new university center that would expand local access to four-year bachelor’s degree programs through partnerships with Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and California State University Channel Islands.

College officials say bond funds would be locally controlled and subject to independent citizen oversight, annual audits, and public reporting.

Funds could not be used for administrator salaries, pensions, or other operating expenses.