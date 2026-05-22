Allan Hancock College celebrates spring 2026 graduates

Hundreds of students flipped their tassels at Allan Hancock College’s 105th commencement ceremony.

According to Hancock, 1,775 associate degrees were earned this spring, along with 1,427 certificates of achievement spanning 116 majors.

“This school was super good. Honestly, it was. It wasn't what I expected, in a good way, and honestly, it, I got welcomed with open arms. It, it got me through everything and I'm ready for the next steps. Lots and lots of sleep that I had to sacrifice, but I mean, at the end of the day, we're here. It's worth it," said graduate Alan Colores.

More than 600 of the 1,196 graduates took part in Friday’s ceremony at the Santa Maria campus.

“No matter what path brought you to this moment, you should be proud of what you have accomplished,” Hancock Board of Trustees President Hilda Zacarias told graduates during the ceremony. “Wherever your path leads, know that you leave here with knowledge, experience, confidence, and the ability to create opportunity for yourselves and for others.”

Nearly 50 percent of this year’s graduating class received the Hancock Promise, which provides two free years of college tuition to local high school students.

Hancock reports that 262 graduates were accepted into Cal Poly for the fall 2026 semester, said to be “the highest transfer rate to Cal Poly SLO (67 percent) for the 25th consecutive year.”

Forty-six students received high honors GPAs of 4.0, and 261 Bulldogs had GPAs between 4.5 to 3.99.