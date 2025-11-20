Allan Hancock College closes Santa Maria campus due to power outage

Allan Hancock College closed its Santa Maria campus on Thursday, November 20 due to a prolonged power outage.

As a result, all campus facilities and services have been shut down, and classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day.

Students, faculty, and staff were instructed to leave the campus.

School officials say PG&E is working to resolve the issue but expects repairs to extend into Thursday evening.

The college has announced that unless further notice is given, the Santa Maria campus will reopen on Friday, November 21, during regular business hours, with all services and classes resuming as usual.