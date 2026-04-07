Allan Hancock College hosts 5th annual Final Fore Golf Tournament

Allan Hancock College wrapped up its 5th annual Final Fore Golf Tournament on Monday at the Santa Maria Country Club.

Organizers say all proceeds from the tournament will benefit the college's athletic programs.

Teams of four competed on the 18-hole course and enjoyed food and refreshments throughout the day.

"We have over 300 student athletes, 50 some coaches. We do a wonderful end of the year banquet to support them. Lots of times this the funds go towards needed equipment, facility, infrastructure. You know, a lot of needs. Always with the athletic department," Kim Ensing said.

Ensing is the athletic director for Allan Hancock College.

Following today's competition, supporters were invited to a watch party at the clubhouse, underway now, for a special viewing of the NCAA National Championship Final Four basketball game.