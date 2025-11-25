Allan Hancock College hosts annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway for students

Just two days before Thanksgiving, Allan Hancock College handed out free turkeys, pumpkin pies, and full dinner fixings to students, many of whom say the support makes the holiday possible.

Families lined up outside the Santa Maria campus to pick up their meals at no cost.

“Especially with these times, anything that can help at this point, especially being a single mom,” said Hancock student Vanessa Ayon.

Ayon says the meal she picked up will feed her three children and her mother, who plans to visit from Santa Barbara.

“It’ll definitely be enough food for all of us and probably to give leftovers to other people, which is usually what we do,” she said.

For her, the giveaway means she can continue family traditions while still balancing school.

“Me and my mom and my kids make it a point just to make sure that we’re together no matter what,” she said.

Other students say events like this remind them they’re supported beyond the classroom.

“It greatly helps me. I’m a college student full-time and I’ve been here… I’m in my last semester here, so at like towards the end of the month, during the holidays ,it’s a great help to save money and to also feed the family,” said student Mariah Lopez.

Her niece, Natalie Arillano, added she’s most excited for one part of Thanksgiving dinner: “Probably the bread.”

College staff identified more than 100 students, many single parents, who could benefit from the giveaway through programs including EOPS, CalWORKs, NextUp, Guardian Scholars, Veterans Services, AIM to Dream, Rising Scholars, and Basic Needs.

“We’ve been doing this for about 19 years,” said Dean of Student Services Johnny Owens, adding that planning involves multiple departments and partners. “All they need to do is just come by and we keep a running list. It’s really a college effort, a community effort.”

The college says the tradition will continue next year.