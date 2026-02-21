Allan Hancock College hosts Student Transfer Summit

Allan Hancock College held its third annual Student Transfer Summit on Friday.

The event helps provide students with important information about transferring to four-year universities.

Students also had the opportunity to listen to a panel made up of former transfer students who successfully moved on to a university.

"That's inspiring because I was, when I first came here, I was just planning to grab my associates [degree], but now, when I hear like all these stories, I'm planning also to transfer so that's like my motivation to keep going and don't stop," said Emmaenuel Moreno, Allan Hancock College student.

Students and parents could also attend breakout sessions discussing topics like financial aid, transfer planning, and campus highlights.

