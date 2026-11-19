Allan Hancock College Community Education is launching a new Cosmetology Certificate Program in spring 2027.

The program will prepare students for careers in cosmetology through classroom instruction, demonstrations and supervised hands-on training in hair, skin and nail care.

Spring courses will be offered through a partnership with Cosmoton Academy at 736 N. H Street in Lompoc. Beginning in June 2027, the program is expected to transition to a training location in Santa Maria.

Students will complete four courses ranging from foundational to advanced training. The program is designed to provide the training and experience needed to work toward California cosmetology licensure.

“This new Cosmetology Program gives students a hands-on pathway into a creative and rewarding career,” said Dana Avila, Cosmetology Program coordinator.

Students must meet all requirements established by the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology before becoming licensed.

Those interested can join the Cosmetology Program Interest List. More information is available on the Community Education website or by calling 805-347-7553.