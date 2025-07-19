Allan Hancock College now enrolling for fall semester

Allan Hancock College is accepting registrations for its fall semester, which begins August 18.

The school offers hundreds of in-person and online classes, students can pursue degrees, certificates, or explore new interests.

Recent local high school grads may qualify for two years of free tuition through the Hancock Promise.

Plus, Lompoc-area students can stay close to home with full degree pathways offered at the Lompoc Valley Center.

To help new students get started, the college is hosting “Bulldog Express” events every Monday and Tuesday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. through Aug. 12 at the Santa Maria campus - no appointment needed. Lompoc will hold events on July 21 and Aug. 5.

The college also offers a wide range of noncredit classes, including GED prep, English language development classes, and career training in fields like truck driving and landscaping.

You can learn more or register at hancockcollege.edu/fall.