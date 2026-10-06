Allan Hancock College officials respond to ICE incident at Santa Maria campus

Officials at Allan Hancock College say the school did not participate in or assist during an incident Monday morning on the Santa Maria campus involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.

ICE officers reportedly detained a student's parent in one of the parking lots, then quickly left campus.

Hancock says it was not notified in advance that ICE officers would be there, and in a statement, the college said it "...strongly condemns immigration enforcement actions that create fear and uncertainty for our students and their families."

Community leaders and students gathered in the college's Free Speech area Monday afternoon.

"I think it's uncertainty is the main feeling that people are feeling, mainly because we never expected anything like this to happen," said student Aiden Davis.

"I think it's really concerning just knowing that agents are able to show up to campuses without any form of notification to the campus, any warrants, without notifying the city, or even like school or campus police," said Michelle Ambiz, Santa Maria resident.

In the statement, Hancock added that campus police do not "detain, question or arrest individuals solely based on suspected undocumented immigration status. The college does not participate in federal immigration enforcement unless required by state or federal law, and student records remain confidential and are not released without appropriate legal authorization or as otherwise required by law."

KSBY News reached out to ICE for more information on Monday's incident but has not heard back.