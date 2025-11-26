Allan Hancock College students enjoy a ‘Taste of Home’ for Thanksgiving

Students at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria lined up Wednesday for a “Taste of Home,” an annual Thanksgiving event that provides students with a free meal on campus ahead of the holiday.

Organizers say the event is meant to bring students together, especially those who may not be able to travel home.

“It's kind of nice to have a moment where we can, you know, get together, have a kind of a ‘Friendsgiving’ with each other,” said student Garrett Beecher.

The student-led event was planned for about 250 students, and organizers say it's now a Thanksgiving tradition on campus.