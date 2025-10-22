Allan Hancock College students gather for Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Students at Allan Hancock College hosted the annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Wednesday in Santa Maria.

Organized by the college's Associated Student Body Government (ASBG), the celebration aimed to honor Latin American culture on campus.

The event began with a luncheon, which featured a speech by comedian and empowerment coach Ernie G.

The lunch was followed by a student leadership development and mental wellness workshop.

KSBY caught up with ASBG's student-advocacy director Luris Billegas to learn more about the meaning behind Wednesday's event.

"I feel like it's important to celebrate our culture as well, as as many of us, like, live through our culture and have so many ancestors, and we still continue the things that they've done for us," Billegas said.

Organizers say the Hispanic Heritage Celebration was sponsored by the college's Student Equity and Achievement program.