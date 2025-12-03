Altrusa of the Central Coast holds 20th annual Festival of Trees fundraiser

The Central Coast chapter of the Altrusa International Foundation is holding its 20th annual Festival of Trees fundraiser.

Participants can head to the Santa Maria Town Center Mall and buy a $1 raffle ticket for a chance to win a fully-decorated Christmas tree, complete with gifts underneath it worth up to $2,000.

Organizers say the money raised from the raffle will go toward educational scholarships and community grants to help community members in need.

"As we all know, education funds are limited every year. So, any time that you can help especially a student to go on to further their education— it's benefiting them as well as the community and the future," Joanne Mead, a volunteer with Altrusa of the Central Coast, said.

Tickets are being sold every day until Dec. 13, and winners will be announced on Dec. 14.

You can find more details about the fundraiser on the Altrusa of the Central Coast website.