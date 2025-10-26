Ancient Peaks hosts annual Walk for Cancer, raising funds for local cancer patients

Ancient Peaks hosted its fourth annual "Walk for Cancer" at Santa Margarita Ranch, bringing the community together in support of cancer patients and their families. Participants dressed in pink and walked a two-mile route through the vineyard.

The event featured food trucks, a live DJ, and complimentary wine for guests. Prizes were awarded to the top fundraisers and the most spirited team.

Santa Margarita Ranch co-owner Cindy Wittsrom said, "This is the fourth year, and it keeps getting larger and larger. People are getting in teams, people are pushing strollers, kids are running. It's just a celebration."

All proceeds from the event will benefit Cancer Support Community Central Coast, which provides resources for cancer patients and families in San Luis Obispo County.