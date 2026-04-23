Arellanes Elementary School celebrates Arbor Day with tree planting event

On Wednesday morning, the Santa Maria-Bonita School District hosted a community tree planting event at Arellanes Elementary School.

In a celebration of Arbor Day and Earth Day, students from the local community were invited to participate in tree planting activities and learn about the importance of supporting environmental health.

Santa Barbara County hosts the event at public elementary schools annually, with only a select few schools receiving a tree each year.

During the event, 6th graders and kindergartners took turns adding dirt to the newly planted tree, leaving their mark on the Arellanes campus. Students who participated also received water bottles and hats as souvenirs.

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"It's a wonderful experience for our students to get to see this tree planted. They'll watch it grow. Our campus is actually an open campus for the neighborhood. They call it the playground. They'll watch this tree grow," said principal Stephanie Zambo.

Principal Zambo emphasized the importance of environmental education for students as the school continues to encourage sustainable practices on campus and implement environmental education in classrooms.

Joining the fun were representatives from the Santa Barbara County Urban Forestry Division, the Parks Department, and Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. Following the tree planting activities, county representatives taught students about different tree types, leaf color changes and the environmental benefits of plants.

As many families are long-term residents of the area, the school looks forward to students watching the tree's growth into a lasting fixture on campus.

