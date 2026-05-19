Arellanes Elementary students pick 10 free books each thanks to KSBY donations

Students at Arellanes Elementary School in Santa Maria are getting the chance to build their personal libraries thanks to donations from KSBY employees and viewers supporting the school's Scholastic Book Fair.

Through those donations, students will be able to choose 10 books of their own to take home and keep.

To give students even more opportunities to explore different titles throughout the school year, Arellanes split the program into two separate book fairs.

Students select five books during each fair. One of those fairs is running now through May 22.

Manny Morales, a third-grade student at Arellanes Elementary, said:

"So I chose some books like this one because I really watch these videos a lot and I really enjoyed the, like the stuff and things they do like that."

School staff say the excitement from students has been overwhelming, with many eager to discover new stories and favorite authors.

The fairs are designed to help encourage reading, learning, and a lifelong love of books.