Arellanes Elementary students receive hundreds of gifts from CHiPs for Kids toy drive

What began as a regular school day turned into a memorable holiday surprise for students at Arellanes Elementary School in Santa Maria, after California Highway Patrol officers filled the school gym with hundreds of donated toys.

The event was part of the CHP’s annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive, a program that began in 1988 in Los Angeles, when a local CHP office started collecting toys for children spending the holidays in hospitals. The effort later expanded statewide and has since become an annual tradition for CHP offices across California.

Inside the gym, rows of tables were lined wall to wall with toys, organized by age and interest, giving students the chance to choose items that felt personal.

California Highway Patrol Officer Maria Barriga said preparation for the event starts well in advance and requires coordination with the school.

“It takes about a month of collecting toys and a couple months of preparation to get everything all together, and then the school has to do a lot of preparation and setting out a space,” Barriga said.

This year, organizers aimed to improve on previous toy drives by focusing on giving children the opportunity to take home up to three gifts. Barriga said last year, some children chose toys for their siblings rather than themselves.

“When I talked to a couple of the kids and asked why they weren’t picking something for themselves, they told me they were choosing a toy for a sibling,” she said.

Nearly 900 toys were collected for the event, enough to ensure every student on campus could leave with a gift.

Teachers said keeping the surprise under wraps made the experience even more special for students.

“My kids literally jumped out of their seats. They were so excited,” said fifth-grade teacher Jennifer Cruz.

Another teacher, Elizabeth Cabrera, said the impact of the event will last well beyond the holiday season.

“It’s something they’re going to keep forever,” Cabrera said.

Students shared similar reactions as they walked into the gym filled with toys.

“I was just amazed,” said student Anna Vazquez. “It was so great to see everyone giving to the community.”

CHP officers said the toy drive is about more than gifts; it’s about showing children they are supported by the community around them. Officers added that with toy prices rising, the generosity of local donors played a key role in making the event possible this year.