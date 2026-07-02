Armed and wanted parolee arrested in Santa Maria following drone-assisted search

A man was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on parole and weapons-related charges following a drone-assisted search in Santa Maria.

Santa Maria Police Officers responded to reports of a man armed with a handgun on the 1000 block of East Chapel Street on July 1 at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Upon attempting to approach the suspect, officers discovered he was a wanted parolee. The suspect then fled on foot while armed with a handgun.

Santa Maria Police Officers established a perimeter around the area and deployed a drone, which later located the suspect.

Officers arrested the suspect without incident and recovered a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun.