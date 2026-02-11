Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySanta Maria

Actions

Armed robberies result in arrests of 6 juvenile suspects in Santa Maria

Santa Maria Police.jpg
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Santa Maria Police.jpg
Posted

Santa Maria police arrested six juveniles Tuesday night in connection with two armed robberies.

According to the police department, the first incident happened at about 4:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Broadway. The victim reported being robbed at gunpoint, but was not injured.

The second armed robbery was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Elm Street. Police say the circumstances were similar.

A short time later, police say a K-9 patrol unit spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspects' vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found the vehicle to be occupied by six juveniles. Police say they also found a replica firearm.

The six juveniles were reportedly taken into custody and booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community