Armed robberies result in arrests of 6 juvenile suspects in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police arrested six juveniles Tuesday night in connection with two armed robberies.

According to the police department, the first incident happened at about 4:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Broadway. The victim reported being robbed at gunpoint, but was not injured.

The second armed robbery was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Elm Street. Police say the circumstances were similar.

A short time later, police say a K-9 patrol unit spotted a vehicle that matched the description of the suspects' vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found the vehicle to be occupied by six juveniles. Police say they also found a replica firearm.

The six juveniles were reportedly taken into custody and booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.