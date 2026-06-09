Arrest made following Santa Maria car dealership burglary

A Santa Maria man is facing charges in connection with an early-morning break-in at a local car dealership.

Santa Maria police say officers responded to the commercial alarm call at around 3:53 a.m. Tuesday at the unidentified business located on the 1900 block of North Broadway.

Police say once on scene, officers discovered an open door and that the dealership had been burglarized.

Soon after, police say they located a 33-year-old Santa Maria man along the 1700 block of North Broadway and discovered evidence linking the suspect, identified as Michael Christie, to the alleged crime.

He was arrested and booked into the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria on suspicion of burglary.