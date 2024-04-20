Arrest made in connection with 1988 murder of woman at Santa Maria motel

An arrest has been made in connection with a nearly 36-year-old murder case out of Santa Maria and detectives say they believe the suspect may be responsible for other unreported crimes.

Santa Maria police say their detective bureau has been handling the investigation into the death of Ofelia Sandoval, 30, since her murder on Sept. 18, 1988 at the Town Center Motel on the 200 block of N. Broadway.

While the investigation grew cold, police say the 30-year-old Santa Maria resident’s case has remained open and over the last several years, work by detectives led to an arrest warrant for Aloysius Winthrop James.

Police say 57-year-old James was arrested on the murder warrant on Tuesday in Georgia where he was booked into the Hall County Jail without bail and is awaiting extradition back to Santa Barbara County.

While James is now a resident of Gainesville, Georgia, he was reportedly a Santa Maria resident at the time of the murder and police say they believe he may be linked to other crimes that have gone unreported.

“Detectives believe there may be other unreported crimes and additional victims related to James involving threats, sexual assault, domestic abuse and other crimes. The Santa Maria Police Department understands there may be victims who are hesitant to come forward about reporting as the subject matter could be sensitive,” police said in a press release, adding advocates will be available to help in the process for anyone who does come forward.

They released four photos of James from 1988 to present.

KSBY James Winthrop

Police say the Santa Maria Police Department’s Detective Bureau was assisted by the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s offices, the Gainesville Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, and the FBI Task Force for the serving of the warrant and subsequent arrest at James’ home.

Police are asking anyone with information on the 1988 murder or any other potential crimes involving James to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Nate Craven at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1610 or at ncraven@cityofsantamaria.org.