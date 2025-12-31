Balloons at noon: Discovery Museum hosts family-friendly New Year's bash in Santa Maria

Some families rang in the New Year a little early in Santa Maria.

The Children’s Resource and Referral Discovery Museum hosted a Noon Year’s Eve Celebration.

Those in attendance gathered for apple cider, a countdown, and balloon drop as the clock struck noon.

“We want to give them the opportunity to celebrate at noon with them, so they can create all of those memories, hit those amazing pictures with the balloons and the sparkling cider, but avoid the meltdown at midnight,” said Children’s Resource and Referral COO Jacqui Banta.

The day also included holiday crafts, photo opportunities, a time capsule project and popcorn.

The center is open until 3 p.m. on New Year's Eve.