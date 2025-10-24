Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bench at Delta High School dedicated to longtime school district leader

Santa Maria Joint Union High School District
Dr. Jack Garvin
A special bench was dedicated Thursday at Delta High School in Santa Maria to honor the late Dr. Jack Garvin.

The ceremony highlighted Garvin's 20 years of service on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board.

He retired last December and passed away at the age of 90 in June.

"For almost 67 years, Dr. Garvin mentored, tutored, advised, and has remained faithful to numerous students, teachers, staff, board members and superintendents," a school district representative said. "He used both his common sense and his plain talk to make sure elected officials, as well as the public, knew the reality facing the SMJUHSD."

District officials say the bench was placed at Delta High School to reflect his long-standing connection to the campus.

