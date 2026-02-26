Black History Month celebration held at Allan Hancock College

Crowds gathered on Wednesday at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria for a Black History Month celebration.

The on-campus event featured a speech and performance by world-renowned saxophonist William Edward Saxton.

School officials say the celebration was organized by members of Hancock's student government.

"To have these events that people can come get food, it doesn't cost any money. They can meet people that they haven't seen before, experience some jazz music. That wonderful speech by the police chief just, it just exposes the community to things that they just naturally wouldn't," said Edward Lamberson, Associated Student Body Government member.

The event follows another Black History event held at the campus on Saturday.

2026 marks the 100th anniversary of the first Black History Week, which was launched by Dr. Carter G Woodson in 1926.

